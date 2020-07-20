Schneider Electric decorates long-standing distributor

As part of its periodic appraisal and reward for outstanding activities of its distributors

nationwide, Schneider Electric has decorated Alhaji Bola Azeez, the chief executive officer

Bolamark Engineering Limited.

Alhaji Azeez, on behalf of his company, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his

long-standing partnership with the energy management firm, Schneider Electric.

Though Schneider Electric stands out globally in its service delivery on providing energy an

automation digital solutions, its management affirms the rightful place of distributors with

right culture and push for excellence as a key component to the success equation

Established in 1981, Bolamark is an industry leader in the area of installation, servicing,

repairing, maintaining, and commissioning of electrical systems.

