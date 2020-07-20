Schneider Electric decorates long-standing distributor

By
Anene Peters
-
0
8

As part of its periodic appraisal and reward for outstanding activities of its distributors
nationwide, Schneider Electric has decorated Alhaji Bola Azeez, the chief executive officer
Bolamark Engineering Limited.

Alhaji Azeez, on behalf of his company, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his
long-standing partnership with the energy management firm, Schneider Electric.

Though Schneider Electric stands out globally in its service delivery on providing energy an
automation digital solutions, its management affirms the rightful place of distributors with
right culture and push for excellence as a key component to the success equation.

Established in 1981, Bolamark is an industry leader in the area of installation, servicing,
repairing, maintaining, and commissioning of electrical systems.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram
SHARE
Previous articleSchneider Electric decorates long-standing distributor
Anene Peters
http://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is an intern with Naija247news Media. He's focus is on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.