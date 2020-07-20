Nasarawa state agriculture project to engage 500 youths – Gov. Sule

Olukayode Babalola

Lafia, July 20, 2020. Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his administration’s first agriculture project to be sited at Doma Local Government will engage 500 youths in the state.

Sule made this known in Lafia on Monday when Alago indigenes in the state led by the Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Aliyu Onawo visited him.

He said that the project would be sited in Doma LG, because of the presence of the Federal Government constructed dam and availability of large land for agriculture in the area.

“This year is for the Alago nation. You people are gifted with one of the most beautiful dams in the entire Nigeria.

“The Doma is very big and beautiful, and it is for that reason that our very first agriculture project will be sited in Doma around the dam because of its many advantages,” he said.

Sule, who declined to mention the nature of the project, said after the commencement of the project, 500 youths in the area would benefit from the project via various job employments.

He also assured the Alago people that his administration would construct the road from Doma to Agbashi community, so as to ensure easy transportation of people and agriculture produce in the area.

“When I pledged to construct the Baki-Farin Ruwa road, the people did not believe but now the road is completed. I also promised that the Mararaba-Udege road will also be completed and today it has been completed.

“So, I want to assure the Alago people that your own dream for a road from Doma to Agbashi will also come to pass. By the grace of God, I will construct the road to Agbashi,” he said.

The governor thanked the delegation for the visit and congratulated Mr Henry Omaku, also an Alago indigene for his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as a Non-Career Ambassador nominee from the state.

“I am very appreciative to Mr President for the choice from Nasarawa State. You know as an ambassador, there are certain conditions you must meet and I am happy to say that all those qualities have been met by my brother.

“I am happy for him that he is an ambassador who will be representing Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Aliyu Onawo, the Andoma of Doma, thanked the governor for receiving them and said the visit was to thank the governor for honouring the Alago people by giving political appointments to its indigenes.

“We are grateful. We are grateful because for the first time the Nasarawa State Government recognised us with various appointments given to our sons and daughters.

“We are grateful to you and your government and we are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture.

“Among other appointments, your Chief Press Secretary is also another Alago son. You singled him out among several of the qualified citizens of the state.

“Let me also add that we are privileged to have the Nasarawa State Government House’s new Banquet hall named after an Alago man,” Onawo said.

The traditional ruler assured the governor that the Alago people would give him the maximum support required for him to succeed.

“We owe you. You have honoured us and the tribe owes you. For whom much is given, much is expected.

“So, the Alago people will join you step by step in whatever will lead to the success of your administration,” he assured.

