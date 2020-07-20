Minister of Foreign Affairs tests positive to COVID-19

Geoffrey onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also a Member of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has confirmed has tested positive to COVID-19.

The minister confirmed the news via his Twitter handle @Geoffreyonyeama, while also stated has gone on self-isolation on Sunday.

“Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of throat irritation and unfortunately, this time it came back positive.”

“This is life! You win some, lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” the Minister said.

As of 19 July 2020, a total of 36,663 have tested positive to the virus, with 15,105 being discharged, and 789 have lost the battle to COVID-19.

