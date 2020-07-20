JAMB sets new date for commencement of 2020 admissions

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sent out guiding principles to the heads of tertiary institutions ahead of the 2020 admission exercise. All institution has been informed by the board to start admitting candidates of first and second choice by 21 August 2020.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, cautioned school heads against ignoring the conclusions of its 2020 policy meeting, which held on 16 June. The guidelines were sent out to all vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts of universities, polytechnics and colleges of education respectively.

“All heads of Tertiary Institutions are to ensure total compliance with the guidelines. Sanction shall be applied to institutions that violate decisions” he warns.

Prof. Oloyede maintained admissions of students must be done with utmost transparency.

“The 1st and 2nd choices Admission-Exercise will be conducted for all institutions from 21 August 2020 to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education and communicated to all institutions” he further added that, “the uncertainties of COVID-19 make it impossible to fix a terminal date.”

The registrar described the guideline for the 2020 admissions exercise as a guide all participants in their admission process.

“All heads of institutions and admission officers are advised to carefully study and understand the content of the document with a view to implementing it fully for a seamless and transparent admission exercise” he added.

The Central Admission Processing System (CAPS)

Prof. Oloyede confirmed the admission-exercise for the 2020/2021 Academic session would take place on the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS). The CAPS was set up to ensure the reliability and transparency of the admission process.

The three higher education bodies- National University Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), has been tasked with the responsibility of ensuring adequate compliance with the guidelines by collaborating the board.

The board affirmed that all admission process must pass through it.

“All applications for admissions for First Degree, National Innovation Diploma, and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into Full Time, Distance Learning, Part-Time, Sandwich, must be processed only through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB),” it said.

The board warned institutions against advertising or selling application forms into programmes.

“Institution should advise candidates to apply to them through JAMB. Duplication of application is not allowed, no institution is allowed to publish, announce, exhibit, or paste any name(s) of an admitted candidate without prior approval of the name on CAPS” the board said.

Institutions that wish to place advertisements can do so be recommending candidates to change their institution as First choice instead of demanding candidates purchase a new application form.

“This is to prevent double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate,” the jamb boss said.

“No institution will be allowed to recommend or admit any candidate whose UTME score is below the following threshold: Degree—————160: ND———–120: NCE———100; NID——–100”

“Affiliated institutions are to adopt the same minimum UTME scores as the mother institution,” he added.

He stated no institution can graduate a candidate who has not been a full-time student of that institution for a minimum of 2 consecutive years.

