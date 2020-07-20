IHR urges NAHCON to oversee refund of 2020 Hajj deposits

By Ahmed Ubandoma

Abuja, July. 20, 2020 Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), an NGO, has urged the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to oversee the refund of 2020 Hajj deposit of intending pilgrims, following cancellation of the exercise by the Saudi Arabian Authorities.

The IHR National Coordinator, Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said that NAHCON should set up a committee on the refund to ensure transparency.

“NAHCON should set up a committee comprising its officials, the media, civil society and security agencies, especially anti-corruption bodies, to oversee the Hajj fare refunds to 2020 intending pilgrims.

”It is expedient for the apex Hajj regulator to ensure a transparent refund process following the decision of Saudi authorities to limit this year’s Hajj to only residents of the kingdom.

”Our experiences on previous Hajj refunds show that some states pilgrims officials shortchange pilgrims, while some states’ pilgrims agencies sometimes convert approved pilgrims refunds to personal use,” he said.

The IHR urged NAHCON to issue guidelines to Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards across the states on processes of making the refund in a uniform manner.

“Following the cancellation of Hajj 2020 for people outside the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some states Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards have told the intending pilgrims to apply and signify interest to either be refunded or defer their pilgrimage to 2021.

“States such as Kano, Adamawa, Bauchi, Lagos, Cross River, Katsina, Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger had issued statements urging pilgrims to come forward for refund.

“Kano and Bauchi have already commenced the refund,” he said.

The NGO also urged pilgrims boards to make adequate publicity in their various states to ensure that those who are willing to collect their money are well informed of the refund and the process of collection.

The IHR advised NAHCON to provide a feedback mechanism such as phone numbers and emails addresses where pilgrims who are denied or could not be refunded could lay their complaints.

“Such feedback channels should be publicised in electronic, print and online media,” IHR said.

