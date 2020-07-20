Fani Kayode bags traditional title in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, July 20, 2020 The Former Minister of Avaiation, Femi Fani-Kayode has been conferred with the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” by Shinkafi Emirate Council in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Makwashe said that the tittle was conferred to the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

The emir urged the former minister to continue with the support and cooperation to the emirate.

Fani-Kayode, at a news briefing in Gusau, commended the emirate and promised to continue to maintain good relationship Zamfara and core Northern states.

“I am highly impressed with this tittle given to me as one of the heroes of Shinkafi emirate.

“I commend the present administration led by Gov. Bello Matawalle for promoting peace and stability in the state”, he said.

The former minister said the PDP led administration deserved commendation for initiating various policies and programmes for the development of the state.

“I came to Zamfara for bridge building. I went round the state, I am impressed with the peace been restored and various infrastructural development”, he added.

He lauded RUGA and Airport projects initiated by the state government and expressed optimism, that the govenment would move the state forward.

He urged people of the state to continue to support Gov. Matawalle for peace and stability and socio-economic development in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...