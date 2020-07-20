Ex-Ado Poly Governing Council member, George Ojo, dies at 62

By Yinusa Ishola

Ado-Ekiti, July 19, 2020 A former member of the recently-dissolved 10th Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Chief George Ojo, is dead.

The family of the Iyin-Ekiti born chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that he passed on in the early hours of Saturday, following a protracted illness.

He was said have died at the age of 62.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that deceased served as the Chairman of the State Local Government Service Commission between 1999 and 2003 and Chairman, Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission during the first tenure of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

He was also a member of the committee for the creation of Ekiti and member of the Ekiti Council of Elders.

Meanwhile, Dr Dayo Oladebeye, the Rector of the polytechnic, has, in a condolence message, made available to NAN on Sunday, described Ojo as a good fellow and dedicated Ekiti man.

Oladebeye, in the message issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Ade Adeyemi-Adejolu, said that the deceased was deeply committed to the growth and progress of the institution, as a member of the governing council.

“On behalf of the management, staff and students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, I commiserate with the family of the late Chief George Ojo. He was a jolly good fellow and dedicated Ekiti man.

“The late Chief Ojo, as a member of the polytechnic’s governing council, was deeply committed to the growth and progress of the institution by ensuring that peace reigned within and outside the polytechnic, thereby paving way for smooth academic activities.

“He was a consummate community leader, with unparalleled passion for the development of Iyin-Ekiti, his hometown,” Adeyemi-Adejolu remarked.

NAN reports that Ojo was survived by his wife, children and extended family members.

