COVID-19: Kwara vows to punish violators of protocols

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, July 20, 2020 The Kwara government on Monday restated its commitment to ensuring public adherence to COVID-19 protocols while punishing violators.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the spokesman of Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, said this during a press briefing in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that wearing of face masks and adherence to other preventive measures such social distancing in public places had become compulsory.

He said that the enforcement of the rules would become effective on Friday, adding this was in the interest of public health.

The spokesman said the measure became necessary following the increase in the state’s case burden largely traced to non-adherence to safety protocols by residents.

Ajakaye said that violators of the rules would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the state Infectious Diseases Regulations, 2020.

The spokesman urged traders, drivers and other members of the public to take the issue of COVID-19 prevention seriously.

“The state government is worried by the rising cases of COVID-19 infection in the state, it is committed toward flattening the curve,” he said.

He further said that the state government had concluded plans to meet with the Muslim community leadership to discuss safety measures during the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

“This is a period of mass gathering and celebration, we have to agree on the safest way to curb further spread of the virus,” he said.

Ajakaye also said that some Government House workers had tested positive to the virus and were being managed at the infectious diseases centre.

He said that as at Sunday, the state’s case burden had risen to 585, with 367 active cases, 14 deaths while 204 persons had been successfully treated and discharged.

According to him, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his deputy, Kayode Alabi, had both undergone tests for the virus which returned negative.

