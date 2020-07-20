Akwa Ibom NMA elects Sylvester 17th Chairman, assures better welfare

By Isaiah Eka

Uyo, July 20, 2020 (NAN) Dr Ime Sylvester, on Monday emerged the 17th Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Akwa Ibom Chapter, for the next two years.

The election, which was held at the Doctors’ Mess in Uyo on Monday, also produced Dr Mary Udoh as the Vice Chairman while Dr Ekem John was elected as the Secretary.

Others elected state executive members are: Dr Enefiok Jumbo – Assistant Secretary; Dr Usenobong Morgan – Treasurer; Dr Imoh Johnson, as the Financial Secretary; while Dr Nsisong Asanga emerged as the Public Relations Officer.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman thanked his colleagues for the confidence and trust reposed in them and assured the members of improved welfare.

Sylvester said that his administration would be anchored on three-point agenda which include: expanding the financial base of the Association; increasing the visibility and corporate image of the Association and promotion of members’ unity, welfare and safety.

The chairman promised to operate an open door policy with the assurance that the state officers would be made accountable, accessible and dedicated to the collective course of all doctors in Akwa Ibom.

“I am humbled by your implicit confidence and trust in me, by electing me as the 17th Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Akwa Ibom State Branch, and I thank you for this great privilege to serve you.

“Let me also congratulate all members of the State Executive Council who have also been elected today.

“I thank all my colleagues that contested this election. You made the race worthwhile, issue based and thought-provoking.

“We are all winners and more importantly, NMA, Akwa Ibom State, is the biggest winner.

“Together, we must bring to bear all the lofty ideas that characterised our various campaigns to make NMA Akwa Ibom State greater, inclusive and prosperous.

“Without having to repeat my campaign promises, let me unequivocally state that every doctor will feel the impact of this Association,” Sylvester said.

NAN reports that Sylvester succeeded Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko as the Chairman.

