Zakawanu Garuba’s death, great loss to Edo Assembly – Speaker

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, July 19, 2020 The Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, on Sunday, mourned the death of one of his predecessors, Mr Zakawanu Garuba.

This was contained in a statement issued by the speaker and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Okiye said that he received, with a grieving heart, the shocking news of the demise of Garuba on Saturday during a brief illness.

“His death is a great loss to all of us and it has created a vacuum, not only to his immediate family, but to the entire people of Edo.

“Indeed, he will be remembered for his honesty, patience and perseverance, as some of his attributes,” he said.

The speaker noted that Garuba left an indelible mark of uncommon leadership in the state House of Assembly as the speaker then, saying this had culminated in the passage of bills and resolutions which had transformed the state.

He prayed God to grant the family of the former speaker the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

News reports that Garuba was elected into the Edo House of Assembly in 2003 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While in the Assembly, he served as chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters before becoming the speaker in 2007.

