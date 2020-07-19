Reward APC loyalists with appointments, NYCN urges Gov. Sule

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Keffi (Nasarawa State), July 18, 2020 (NAN) The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has advised Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to reward members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who contributed to the party’s victory during the 2019 elections.

The Chairman of NYCN, Keffi chapter, Alhaji Mohammad Idris, gave the advice in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Keffi.

Idris noted that it was imperative for the governor to reward the loyalty, steadfastness and resoluteness of the party men and women who sacrificed their wealth and ambitions for the party in the state.

He listed some of the APC faithful in Keffi Local Government, who deserved be considered for appointments by the governor, to include Alhaji Baba Shehu and Safiya Mohammed, among others.

The NYCN chairman particularly said that the duo contributed immensely to the victory of APC in Keffi during the 2019 general elections.

He said that Mohammed had strengthened the place of women and used it as a platform to effectively market the party’s programmes on women empowerment and development.

The youth leader also said that Mohammed had mobilised women in various political parties and organised them into a political force for APC in the state.

“In the wake of the preparations by her party, the APC, to begin its campaign for the 2019 governorship election, Mohammed’s prowess as a resourceful mobiliser became an invaluable asset.

“It was, therefore, not surprising that over 55 percent of the electorate in Keffi, who voted for Gov. Sule, were women,” Idris said.

Similarly, he said Shehu also mobilised youths in Keffi and its environs for APC and educated them to embrace politics of peace, love and unity as against dirty politics.

He, therefore, urged all party members to be resolute, steadfast and never give up, as the fulfillment of their collective destinies was in their own hands.

