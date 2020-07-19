Lagos decentralizes Eko Farmers’ Market, Ileya to boost local food economies

By Olayinka Olawale

Lagos, July 19, 2020 The Lagos State Government says it will hold the popular Eko City Farmers’ Market, Ileya edition, on July 26 to enhance the upgrade of the agricultural supply value chains in the state.

The state Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya who made this known in Lagos on Sunday, said all the value chains would be connected with their markets.

She said that the Eko City Farmers’ Markets had now been decentralised and as such, would now hold in no fewer than 26 public schools in the state.

Olusanya explained that the market was a platform where the best of Lagos producers would meet with consumers and end users.

She said that this would be by using the traditional and innovative development methods to showcase a well-organised high quality market to meet consumer’s ever increasing demand for farm produce.

Olusanya said that the market would also help the rebuilding process of the local food economies by providing a cost-effective, retail sales prospect for local food producers in the state.

“The notable objectives of the decentralised Eko City Farmers’ Market are to provide Lagosians access to a wide variety of fresh, local, in-season farm products direct from the producers.

“To make Lagos the most desirable destination for businesses with direct socio-economic impact and beneficial returns,” she said.

Olusanya added that the market would also provide an informal social gathering place in an open-air setting for the community where the market was situated as well as demonstrate environmental stewardship.

“A conspicuous feature of the decentralised Eko-City Farmers’ Market is its inclusive model which epitomises the farmers and the final end users as its focus, a situation that promotes productivity and profitability,” she said.

Olusanya gave the list of local governments where the markets would be set up to include Mushin, Alimosho, Surulere, Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos Island, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu and Agege.

According to her, the markets will be located in schools such as Ilupeju Primary School, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju; Papa Ajao Primary School, Ladipo Street, Mushin; Eleja Primary School, Mushin; Local Government Primary School, Idimu; and Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran.

Others she said are, Adisa Bashua Primary School, off Adelabu; Local Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere; Ikeja Primary School, Ikeja; Opebi Primary School, Opebi, Ikeja; and United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach.

Also, Ire Akari Nursery and Primary School II, 4, Adekunle Dean Street, Sari Iganmu; St. Jude Primary School, Ebute- Metta; St. George’s Boys Primary School, Falomo; Kuramo Primary School, Eti-Osa and Iju Station Primary, Iju Road, Ifako Ijaiye.

Other locations are, Araromi Baptist, Beckley; St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu; Ogo Oluwa Primary School, Charly Boy Bus Stop, Gbagada; Ejigbo Model Primary School, 1, Alaba St., Ejigbo; Sam Ethnan Air force Base, Ikeja; and Mafoluku Primary School, Mafoluku.

Also listed are, St Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo, Epe; Anglican Primary School, Aradagun/Mosafejo Iworo Ajido, Badagry; L.A. Primary School, Ibereko; Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu; and St Peter’s Blessed Primary School, Agege.

Olusanya said that safety guidelines had been put at each of the markets; just as she urged for strict adherence to the safety measures by shoppers and necessary precautionary measures of social distancing.

She, therefore, advised all residents of the state to take individual responsibility during this period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...