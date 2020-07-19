Group advises warring NDDC parties to allow forensic audit order

By Dorcas Jonah

Abuja, July 19, 2020 A civil society organisation, Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), has advised former officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to allow the forensic audit of the commission.

The group gave the advice at a briefing by Iriogbe Emmanuel and James Okoronkwo, its Coordinator and National Secretary, on Sunday in Abuja.

NAN, reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a thorough investigation of activities of NDDC to address the challenges facing people of the Niger Delta.

PAIR described as `dramatic’, reports that security men recently invaded the home of former Managing Director of the commission, Ms Joy Nuneih.

“We express concerns over the `dramatic’ happenings surrounding allegations made by some former officials of the commission.

“We call on the House of Representatives and Ms Nuneih to allow the forensic audit ordered by President Buhari, rather than engage in a media show.

“We have since observed the unfortunate drama playing out in the commission and wish to state that facts have become obscured with people playing to the gallery.

“If those involved, especially Nuneih, were out to expose corruption as have been alleged by them, then this unnecessary orchestrated drama will not be part of the `fact-finding’ by the House of Reps.

“It is regrettable that those who parade themselves as saints are themselves mired deep in rot hence the seeming determination to smear others with mud.

“Today, Rivers governor Nyisom Wike is seen as a “superhero” for “rescuing” the former boss of the embattled commission when credible sources suggest something different.

“It is pertinent to state that in all of the shouting, puffing and huffing, Ms Nuneih is yet to tender any document to the House of Representatives,” the group said.

“While observers await the forensic audit, we want all stakeholders to cooperate so that we shall all know the truth. It is the only way to help the Niger Delta people.

“President Muhammadu Buhari meant well when he ordered for the forensic audit, so we want grievances and allegations of wrongdoing to be channelled to the audit panel, instead of the red herring all over the place,” the group said.

The group appealed that the new management of NDDC, the Interim Management Committee and Minister of Niger Delta, Sen Godswill Akpabio, be allowed some space to reposition the commission.

“It is the only way to reposition it to achieve its mandate,” PAIR said.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...