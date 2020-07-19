Gov. Diri pledges to run inclusive govt in Bayelsa

By Nathan Nwakamma

Yanegoa , July 19, 2020 Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, who is yet to constitute a cabinet, has pledged to run an all inclusive administration.

Our reporters recalls that Diri assumed office, on Feb.14, following a Supreme Court verdict on Bayelsa Governorship poll.

Diri appealed for patience for at least three months to constitute his cabinet whilst Permanent Secretaries continue to supervise their respective Ministries.

Mr Daniel Alabra, Acting Chief Press Secretary to Diri in a statement on Sunday quoted the governor as making the promise during a solidarity visit of the Kolokuma/Opokuma Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Government House in Yenagoa.

They were on a mission to congratulate Diri on his recent victory in a suit challenging his candidature at the Supreme Court.

Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, a kinsman to Diri, who contested the PDP primaries alongside Diri and 19 others, had challenged the emergence of Diri as the party’s standard bearer and the courts ruled in Diri’s favour up till the Supreme Court which ruled on July 14.

The governor said Bayelsans are one people with a common heritage, hopes and aspirations, and therefore, urged them to rally round his administration to ensure sustainable peace and development.

Diri said all hands should be on deck to bring into fruition the policies and programmes of the present administration.

“Governance is a collective responsibility and the cooperation of the people is a major contributory factor to the success or failure of any government,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the PDP caucus in his local government for their steadfastness and prayers, restating that his victory at the apex court was a divine intervention.

In his remarks, the caucus chairman, Mr. Isaac Kumokou, expressed joy that Kolokuma/Opokuma clans have produced a governor and congratulated him on his Supreme Court victory.

Kumokou said Diri has made Kolokuma/Opokuma proud, stressing that any government divinely instituted cannot be uprooted.

He assured the governor of their loyalty and preparedness to support his administration to succeed.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...