Foundation trains ministers’ aides on improved performance for economic growth post COVID-19

By Lizzy Okoji

Abuja, July 19, 2020 Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung (KAS), a German Foundation on Sunday began a three-day capacity building Workshop for Special Advisors and Technical Assistants of Ministers to improve their performance as the country moves towards recovery plans post COVID-19.

NAN reports that the series of trainings which is organised by KAS in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning began on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Vladmir Kreck, Resident Representative, KAS, Nigeria said the training aims to improve the performances of the Ministerial aides, especially against the backdrop of the new long term development plan for Nigeria.

Kreck said the COVID- 19 crises have worsened so many things in Nigeria, created a lot of more issues that there have been before.

He said KAS was focusing on Ministerial aides as they are the backbone of every major development and every change for better in every governmental institution around the world.

He said the programme would also help strengthen the performance of Special Assistants and Technical Assistants in other to make them capable of advising on policies to improve the situation in Nigeria.

The KAS Nigerian Representatives said the aides will use the knowledge gathered from the workshop in pushing for good governance which is the core mission of Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung.

“Over the past month, our interactions with the Ministry, unfortunately interrupted by the COVID-Pandemic, were very fruitful.

“Together we have designed a specific training program that will provide requisite skills, knowledge, and attitudes to ministerial aides for an improved performance.

“We truly hope that this will entail an improvement of good governance and an increase of effectiveness against the backdrop of developing a new Long-Term-National Development-Plan.

“Good Governance translates everywhere in the world into respect for the rule of law, transparancy, accountability, efficiency and equity.

“Good Governance also translates, when internatlized and applied by government actors, into societal coheasion and economic development for the Good of the people.

“Furthermore, to the important preconditions of good governance also belongs a process of strategic long-term planning, the introduction of control mechanisms the assessment of development and the re-assessment of achieved results.

“We have included elements of all that into the design of this seminar,” Kreck said.

Kreck however urged the participants to o be empowered by this seminar to become the drivers of change in Nigeria,

Mrs Birgitt Ory, Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria said Africa is a continent of great opportunities and challenges and good governance was the key to harnessing the continent’s opportunities.

Ory in her message which was read by Mr Uche Nwosu, KAS Programme Manager said the three elements for good governance and put are working institutions, diversity and ownership.

She urged the participants to work with these elements of good governance which is key to achieving the Long-Term-National-Development Plan for Nigeria.

“Institutions should be effective, reliable and transparent. This is important for political accountability but also for economic development. If institutions are strong and reliable, businesses will be more likely to invest.

“Strong and reliable institutions contribute to stability, reliable framework conditions and enable business.

“The link between good governance and diversity is a very important one in our time.

“Our task as 21st century citizens is to embrace diversity and to turn it into a source of energy for progress. Diversity is – and should be – a source of strength, not a source of division.

“This is our experience in the European Union. And this is a very important aspect of good governance in our modern age.

“At the end of the day, good governance needs ownership. It cannot be “imported.

“I want to encourage you all to strive for good governance and to thereby enhance opportunities and contribute to meet current challenges,” Ory said.

Mr Yunusa Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning said the workshop was a welcomed development and would help them carry out their duties effectively.

Abdullahi said he hopes to get better understanding on how to effectively carry out their duties in line with good governance and economic growth and strategies for recovering post COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...