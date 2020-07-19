Fibroid and conception: what you should know.

Fibroids are non-cancerous tumours that grow in the uterus. Fibroid growth is common among women and may go unnoticed but it sometimes affects pregnancy and fertility in severe cases. Experts confirm 40%-80% of the woman population have fibroid.

Fibroid and conception

The possibility of fibroid causing infertility is yet to be confirmed by researchers. However, evidence suggests the size and position of the fibroids determine the magnitude of their effect on the body as it could sometimes block the fallopian tube thereby, blocking the path through which the egg passes or stopping a fertilized egg from attaching to the uterine wall.

Symptoms

-Heavy menstrual bleeding.

-Menstrual period lasting more than a week.

-Constipation.

-Frequent urination.

-Backache or leg pain.

-Frequent urination.

Pelvic pressure or pain

Fibroid and pregnancy

Fibroid does not usually significantly affect pregnancy. However, large fibroids could affect conception, feotal development and delivery resulting in;

-loss of pregnancy.

-preterm labour.

-hemorrhage.

-obstructed labour.

premature rupture of feotal membranes (PROM).

-Necrosis.

-feotal malpresentation.

Treatment

Some fibroids are left untreated if it’s not causing any harm to the woman. However, a gyneacologist may recommend various forms of intervention depending on the severity of the fibroid and manifested symptoms. Treatment could be in the form of surgery or medication.

If a woman has been diagnosed with fibroid prior to getting pregnant, it is important she informs her doctor to ensure adequate monitoring for possible complications.

