FG lauds contractors for quality work on housing projects for Borno IDPs

By: Hamza Suleiman

Maiduguri, July 19, 2020 Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director of North East Developmemt Commission (NEDC) has applauded contractors handling the 100 houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngom, Mafa local government area of Borno, for ensuring quality work.

Alkali, who made the commendation on Sunday while on an inspection visit to the site of the projects to ascertain the level of work, expressed satisfaction.

NAN reports that the Federal Government, through its Special Intervention Programme, had begun the construction of 10,000 housing units spread across 10 local government areas of Borno, for IDPs.

“We are here to assess the progress of the construction of 10,000 housing unit approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, across some of the most affected local government areas of the state.

“When we first came during the flag-off of the first 100 houses in Ngwom, there were only two or three houses , but the work has now reached up to 90 percent completion stage as most of the houses have been roofed.

“I am highly impressed with the quality of work so far ,”he said.

Alkali lamented that the activities of insurgents had rendered many people homeless as most of their houses had been destroyed.

He explained that provision of the houses would enabled the IDPs taking refuge in camps to return, resettled and engaged in economic activities.

The Managing Director said the commission was mapping out ways of providing human development projects across all sectors in the state.

