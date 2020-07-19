COVID-19: Bauchi State Govt. to commence active search in 3 LGAs

By Amina Ahmed

Bauchi, July 19, 2020 The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency( BSPHCDA) says it will commence active search of COVID-19 cases in three local government areas of the state to curb spread.

The Chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said that the search was a pilot exercise to be conducted in Bauchi, Kirfi and Bogoro local government areas.

Mohammed said stakeholders in the councils were contacted and educated on the activity for smooth and hitch-free exercise.

He said “the Bauchi State Government will commence active search of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Bauchi, Bogoro and Kirfi local government councils.

“So far, we have 348 cases in Bauchi, seven cases in Bogoro and 15 cases in Kirfi local Government councils.

“We have met with stakeholders for proper enlightenment on the exercise and jingles will be aired.

“Other relevant information were also provided for a hitch free exercise.”

The chairman added that the search was to further curb the spread of the virus in communities.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State situation room report on COVID-19 released its report confirming seven new cases as at July 18, 2020 out of the 201 samples investigated at the molecular laboratory in the state.

The report noted that as at July, 18, 2020, total deaths in the state remained 13, while the fatality rate was 2.46 per cent.

It further stated that 529 persons were reported to have COVID-19, while 506 persons were discharged, recovery rate at 95.6 per cent.

