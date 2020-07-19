BREAKING: Foreign Minister, Onyeama tests positive for COVID-19, isolates

By Lizzy Okoji

Abuja, July 19, 2020 The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and has gone on self isolation.

Onyeama disclosed this via his twitter handle on Sunday.

“Did my fourth COVID-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately, this time, it came back positive.

“That is life! Win some, loose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” Onyeama twitted.

The Foreign Minister is among Members of the Presidential Task Force for COVID-19.

Naija247news gathered that all his aides have been directed to go for COVID-19 testing immediately.

