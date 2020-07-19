Beyonce Wept over P-Square split, endorse duo for first African Grammy, If they reunite for collabo

P-Square was a Nigerian music group that consisted of twin brothers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye. They produced and released their albums through Square Records. Unfortunately, they went their separate ways after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer.

They churned out several hit songs and won numerous awards with their hit songs. Since they embarked on solo projects, their fortunes have been inconsistent and it’s on this reason why fans are clamouring for their return.

The same call has been echoed by actor and social media influencer Uche Maduagwu who asked the group in a new post that they stand a chance to win the Grammys if they reunite. He even revealed that US superstar Beyonce reportedly wept after she heard of their disunity.

He wrote: #PeterOkoye and #PaulOkoye are overdue for a Grammy award nomination as #Psquare and not as individual singers. ✈️✈️Go and write this prophecy down, if @peterpsquare and @iamkingrudy wants to smell #Grammy award, they should come back together because they are destined to become the first twin #music duo to winning a grammy award in #Africa. ✈️In life, we would always agree to disagree because no one is perfect. 🤷‍♂️Its ok to test individual creativity as solo artiste but the key to winning big is to focus on what gives you a comparative advantage over others, 🦅your strength is in your diversity as a duo, there is no doubt about your individual exceptional talent, 💎but the magic you guys create when you sing together is your greatest strength, 🏝why did you think @beyonce wept bitterly when she wanted to work with Psquare on her #Lionking album but was told you guys were no longer together?😭

Now, Peter and Paul are doing their own thing with fans constantly asking them to patch things up and deliver to their thirsty fans more of their hits.

Truth is, many of us are way over them. We have gotten used to enjoying their solo songs as and when they come.

Uche Maduagwu has made an assertion. He says if every the former duo on their separate tracks want to ever smell the Grammys they should consider getting back together.

Uche claims their separation hit so hard that even Beyonce shed a tear when she heard because she wanted to collaborate with them on their Lion King album.

