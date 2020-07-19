13 years after, FG heeds Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha’s requests, hands Abia State gully road erosion site to contractor

Work will soon commence at the gully erosion and flood control works at Oghoghe/Urualla Ohukabi Aligbara/Ohukabi Ndijibe in Oguduasa, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

This is following the hand over of the contract by the Federal Government to the contractor, Messrs Foldams Engineering Company Limited on Friday, July 17th, 2020. The ceremony was performed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ecological Fund Office (EFO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Habiba Lawal.

Addressing journalists and the people, Dr Lawal revealed that the project is one of 20 ecological intervention projects, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the first quarter of year 2020.

Lawal, who was represented by a Director in the agency, Mr. Collins Igwe, said the contract was awarded by the EFO’s tenders’ board.

“It is the resolve of the present administration that no part of the country suffers any neglect, owing to its geographical location or political consideration.”

Dr Lawal said the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the agency by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

When completed according to Lawal, the project would “end the continuous soil erosion and flooding” ravaging Oguduasa communities.

“This will also go a long way in mitigating the impact of associated flooding being experienced within Oguduasa communities.

“The intervention is to be implemented for the overall wellbeing of the communities,” Lawal said, noting that it would also bring socio-economic development to the area.

The director implored residents of the area to give the contractor and consultant the needed support and cooperation by ensuring the safety of their lives and equipment.

Hon Onyejeocha reportedly, has been pursuing the project since 2007, after a 45 year-old road along Uturu Isuikwuato axis was cut off by a huge gully caused by several years of erosion.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, Hon. Onyejeocha said the project was first captured in the 2007 budget, but could not be executed “because of a lack of design.”

The lawmaker said she reminded the president about the erosion, when she accompanied traditional rulers from Oguduasa on a courtesy visit to Aso Rock.

“I reminded the president about the road as a condition for my constituency to vote for him.

“In 2019, the Ecological Fund Office visited the constituency and identified 10 erosion sites,” the lawmaker said, adding: “Just two weeks ago, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved it.”

Onyejeocha thanked President Buhari and the FEC for the approval of the project, saying that tackling the erosion menace would bring relief to affected communities.

“The road is critical to the economy of the area and the gully erosion poses serious danger to the lives of the natives, motorists and commuters.

“The erosion site also provides a safe haven for kidnappers, robbers and rapists, who regularly attack unsuspecting travelers.”

Onyejeocha admonished politicians from the area to stop playing politics with issues affecting human lives.

“I cannot play politics with erosion sites or people’s lives. My campaign was not based on frivolities,” she added.

In an interview with newsmen, the project consultant, Mr. Farukuoye Adeyinka said the project would be delivered between four to six months.

Also, the Traditional Ruler of Oguduasa Autonomous Community in Isuikwuato Local Government Area, Eze Okey Udeh, thanked the president, EFO and Onyejeocha for coming to their rescue.

He said that the area had been subjected to untold socio-economic hardship, due to the erosion.

“Our communities have been cut off from our neighbouring communities. Our farmlands have been washed away, hampering economic development in our area,” the monarch said.

