UAE DoH chairman takes part in new COVID-19 vaccine trial

China-based pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has launched a stage III clinical trial to evaluate its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in Abu Dhabi UAE. It is stated to be the world’s first inactivated vaccine to enter a stage III trial.

Sinopharm’s China National Biotech Group (CNBG) in association with the Abu Dhabi Government and Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company G42 Healthcare are said to be conducting the trial.

Sinopharm selected UAE for the stage III trial as the nation houses more than 200 nationalities, noted G42. Health practitioners from Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) will manage the trial, which will be carried out in a mobile clinic for easy access.

Sinopharm CNBG Biological products president Jingjin Zhu said “The United Arab Emirates is a nation of innovation and tolerance, that is home to individuals from every part of the world and ethnic background.

“We will work closely with or partner to complete this clinical trial successfully, and make this vaccine available to the people in need worldwide.”

The participation of an estimated 15,000 volunteers in the trials has been approved by the UAE government. G42 and SEHA aim to enroll at least 5,000 volunteers aged 18-60 years in the first stage.

Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed and DoH acting undersecretary Dr. Jamal Alkaabi have volunteered to take part in the trial.

G42 Healthcare CEO Ashish Koshy said “Using our AI solutions, super-computer, advanced diagnostics solution for COVID-19, G42 Healthcare is uniquely postured to conduct these trials. G42 Healthcare will be responsible for running a clinical operations for this trial.

“We will be leveraging our group’s technical and our own business capabilities to: compute, correlate and provide fast and synthesized insights by deploying multiple AI models on the data generated during the trials to accelerate the much-awaiting results.”

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...