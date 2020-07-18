Sen. Wamakko condoles with Police Minister over brother’s death

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Sokoto July 18, 2020 The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto), has condoled with the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, over the death of his younger brother, a village head in Sokoto State.

A statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto by Malam Bashir Mani, Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the senator, said Wamakko visited the minister on Friday.

He prayed Almighty Allah for the repose of the soul of the deceased and for the family to have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The Senator was accompanied by Sokoto state Chairman of APC, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, some state and local government party executives, as well as serving and former members of the National and State Assemblies.

NAN reports that the deceased, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, was the village head of Kaurar Kwasau in Tulluwa District, Wamakko Local Government Area.

He died at the age of 65 on Wednesday after a brief illness and left behind two wives, 10 children and several grand and great grand children.

