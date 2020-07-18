Security: FCTA opens additional police formations in Abuja

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, July 17, 2020 The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has opened additional police formations to step up security across the territory

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello made this known when the Six Area Council Chairmen paid him a visit in his office, on Friday in Abuja.

Bello urged the council chairmen to support the efforts of the security men posted to their areas.

He also stressed the need for the chairmen to only engage those who are suitably qualified.

Bello used the occasion to enjoin the chairmen to focus on human capital development in the developmental agenda of their domains.

Similarly, he charged them on the principles of leadership and responsibility to their people.

The minister reminded them that governance at the Local Government level, being closest to the people was very critical for the overall development of the territory.

Bello, who commended the council chairmen for doing well in their various domains, however charged them to do more and focus on human capital development.

He advised them to focus on three main components of primary education, environmental sanitation and public health.

Bello noted that the three components, were the bedrock of development in any community.

He said that a clean environment and a functional primary health care system would mean less people in the communities would become ill with common ailments.

” Thus become more productive in the farms and other social and entrepreneurial endeavors.

“All of us will finish our tenures and we will still live within the communities. This is the time to upgrade your communities and focus on human capital development”.

” Making major changes in the communities do not necessarily require massive funding.

” What is require is massive re-orientation and mobilization of the people, ” the minister said.

He urged them to deploy the same amount of energy and methods utilised during political campaigns to mobilise the people into the development of their communities.

Speaking earlier, Adamu Danze, the Chairman of FCT ALGON and chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, pledged the support of his colleagues to the FCt administration in its developmental efforts and accomplishments.

