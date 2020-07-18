Post Covid-19: Uzodimma Tasks Imo Economic Stakeholders on Creation of 500,000 jobs

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State on Saturday said the creation of 500,000 jobs in the next three years in Imo is inevitable for the state’s post Covid-19 recovery.

The governor gave the indication in the remarks he made during a Virtual Conference of Imo economic stakeholders on agenda for Imo State post-COVID-19 Recovery.

Apart from soliciting synergy with stakeholders on Imo State’s economy, the governor invited members of the Imo Economic Development Initiative (IEDI) to partner with his administration to realize the objective of creating jobs for the teeming unemployed Imo youths.

The Conference was put together by the Imo Economic Development Initiative (IEDI), a group of Imo intellectuals, captains of industries and renowned entrepreneurs, among others and led by Prof. Maurice Iwu.

Governor Uzodimma who described the Conference as “timely and most cogent” was full of appreciation to the Chairman, Prof Iwu, for putting together the Virtual meeting that had quality participation of members.

Expatiating on the need for all stakeholders to take seriously the post Covid-19 recovery and survival of the citizenry and economy of the state, governor Uzodimma said a starting point of 500,000 jobs is inevitable and can be achieved if all hands are on deck.

His words: “My esteemed Imo leaders, let me summarise the challenge I bring before you this way: The first is the urgent need to create 500,000 employments in the next three years. This we can achieve by the 300,000 skills acquisition empowerment scheme earlier proposed.

“With such number of people empowered for self employment, they will certainly employ others in the course of time. Also with agric loans to farmers and a more organised agric sector, over 100,000 jobs will be created in the sector.

“With Adapalm back on stream the public water supply sector set for a big time turn around and other state driven industry initiatives, the public sector is set to generate over 100,000 employments within the period in view.”

Accordingly, he has proposed the setting up of an Imo State post Covid-19 Economic Development Agency (ISEDA) which will be a platform for government officials and members of the Imo Economic Development Initiative to collaborate on how to place Imo on a sound economic footing post Cocid-19.

Governor Uzodimma said, “nothing can be more urgent than a thoughtful discuss on a post-Covid-19 Imo economy”, adding that, “this conference offers an auspicious opportunity for stakeholders to confront the grim economic reality of our generation.”

“It also avails us the space to sufficiently provoke ourselves into finding solutions to the problems.”

Governor Uzodimma said he believes that by working with eminent Imo stakeholders in the IEDI “we can leverage on available public and private funds for this purpose.”

Hear him: “Already we have bought into the Central bank of Nigeria agricultural and trade loans and graduate skills acquisition scheme. About 10,000 (Ten thousand) Imo youths are already in the queue for the facility.

“However, with an active employable population of over 2m people, a literacy level of over 75 per cent and an unemployment rate of over 24 per cent, the figure I just mentioned above is still nothing to celebrate.

“I believe that a major task of this conference should be how to empower not less than 300,000 (Three hundred thousand) youth graduates in particular with different skills for self employment and create 500,000 ( Five hundred thousand) jobs there from. This is the agenda I want to set for this conference.

“I believe that we can realise this through public private partnership (PPP) in sourcing for both public and private finance facilities to realise the objective.”

The governor said the task of saving our generation from the looming threat of economic stagnation and possible collapse is one that we must accomplished.

Governor Uzodimma who regretted that Covid-19 has wrecked unthinkable havoc on the world said that “the world economy has practically collapsed,” and that “right before us, gainful employments have continued to evaporate into thin air.”

The governor said health care architecture has been stretched to its wits end and has almost caved in, hunger looms as visibly as the shining sun in summer while food security has taken flight in the face an increasing Covid- 19 induced massive decline in productivity.

Continuing the governor said: “Yes, every craft and ingenuity that kept global economy safe and secure appear to be descending into an abyss of uncertainty, and the world watches in bewilderment and helplessness.

“Our dear country and state, Imo, are not spared from this frightening economic gloom. If anything we are worst hit. With ever tumbling proceeds from crude oil sales, our national and state economy are not just endangered but clearly in a pillory. Herein lies the urgent challenge we face. Where do we go from here?

“With the Imo Economic Development Initiative (IEDI) I see a light at the end of the dark tunnel.With this group of prominent sons and daughters of Imo State interested in the development of the state, I see hope in a hopeless situation.”

Governor Uzodimma added: “It is inspiring to note that IEDI membership is made up of key stakeholders in Imo State including captains of industry, eggheads from the academia, technocrats, globally renowned entrepreneurs, retired senior military and paramilitary personalities as well as other professionals of Imo origin.

“Even more confidence boosting is the fact that participants at today ‘s session include Hon. Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; serial digital entrepreneur and Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh; Public Health Specialist and Senior Health Economist, Dr. Francis Ukwujie; renowned economist, banker, lawyer and Harvard-bred scholar, Dr. Emeka Osuji as well as serial entrepreneur and Managing Partner, Grand Central, Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, among many others.

“Let me therefore assure all of us that under my watch as the governor of our dear Imo State no stone will be left unturned in ensuing that we secure our state for a post- Covid resilient economy that will create and sustain employments for our people. My three R vision of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery is well positioned to achieve this goal, with your cooperation.

“In this respect I propose to reposition the state economy as a business driven economy through the active participation of the private sector. We already have in place an Imo State Investment Agency which will henceforth partner with IEDI to work out ways we can create sustainable employments for our people beyond Covid-19.

“The focus here should be to empower our people to thrive in small and medium scale enterprises in both artisan skills, trade and agriculture.

“Furthermore, I need not emphasise the fact that a post- Covid self sustaining economy cannot do without a vibrant education sector. This informs our emphasis on quality, functional education at all levels. It also informs the establishment of a second university, the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, for the state. We are determined to make the two state universities one of the best in the world. Your cooperation in terms of funding and capacity building in these universities is also needed.

“To achieve all these will require a synergy with the private sector. Permit me therefore to propose the setting up of an Imo State post-Covid-19 Economic Development Agency (ISEDA) which will be made up of members of the government and members of the Imo Economic Development Initiative.”

