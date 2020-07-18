Plateau: Chief of Staff tests negative to COVID-19

By Thompson Yamput

Jos, July 18, 2020 The Chief of Staff to the Plateau Governor, Mr Noel Donjur, has now tested negative to Coronavirus.

Donjur had earlier tested positive to the virus which led him to go into isolation for treatment in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols.

Mr Dan Manjang, State information Commisioner, made the disclosure on Saturday in a statement signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Manjang said that the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ndam Lar, broke the news and said that the Chief of Staff was “asymptomatic.”

“The State government hereby wishes the Chief of Staff sustainable good health and gives God the glory for showing him great mercy.

“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is real and it is not a death sentence,” Lar said.

The Commisioner, however, appealed to the public to avail themselves to the test to ascertain their health status as it relates to the virus.

He advised the public to exploit government initiative of taking over the bills and treatment of those whose tests have turned positive.

According to him, government frowns at those stigmatising persons that have been infected.

“Rather than stigmatising one another, we should be our brothers’ keepers by standing by each other under thick and thin,” he said.

The commissioner called on all State civil servants to avail themselves for the COVID-19 test as “report reaching the government has it that some people have circumvented the exercise.

“Government frowns at this behavior and view it as not only an affront but an act of disrespect to authority.

“The Head of Service has been duly directed to deal with the matter administratively and that will include sending such recalcitrant staff to an isolation centre for the stipulated period of 14 days.”

