Osun state Assembly advocates use of quality materials, professionals to prevent building collapse

By Olajide Idowu

Osogbo, July 17, 2020 Mr Taofeek Badamasi, the Chairman of the Osun House of Assembly Committee on Works and Transport, has urged the people of the state to always use quality materials and professionals in the construction of buildings.

Badamasi made the appeal on Friday after the committee had paid an oversight visit to two collapsed building sites in Ayedun Community and Olorunsogo Dada Estate, both in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state.

He said that his committee embarked on the visit to the sites of the collapsed buildings based on information brought to the notice of the State House of Assembly by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Badamasi said that the assembly was not happy with the rampant cases of collapsed buildings in the country, lamenting at how contractors handling building projects, make use of substandard materials for their construction works.

He stated that the House of Assembly had put laws in place that would regulate building construction in the state , adding that if there was any need to amend it, the house would do so for the safety of the people.

The chairman said that the developers and contractors handling the collapsed buildings would be fished out and punished accordingly.

In their various contributions, other members of the committee noted that people were not patronising technocrats any longer in building constructions.

They directed the State Ministry of Works and Transport, whose staff were also with them on the visit to forward all the relevant documents on the two collapsed buildings to the assembly.

Mr Zakariyau Ademola, the representative of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), who was with the lawmakers on the visit, advised the state government to make laws that would prevent further building collapse in the state

