Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude stream for September emerge

Nigeria’s Qua Iboe crude stream will load six cargoes in September, the same as in August, a trader said on Friday, suggesting the country is keeping a lid on supplies as part of its OPEC+ production cuts.

Bonny Light and Qua Iboe were being offered at about dated Brent plus 90 cents to plus $1.00, lower than indications reported a week ago.

ANGOLA

* Angola is set export 42 cargoes in September, versus 38 in August, despite promising to comply better with OPEC+ production cuts, the updated loading programme showed.

Up to 10 cargoes were left from the August loading programme.

Eni was offering an August-loading cargo of Olombendo at dated Brent plus $1.50, the same as on Thursday.

BP and Chevron were offering cargoes of Cabinda at dated Brent plus $1.80, a trader said, down from dated Brent plus $2.10-$2.20 at the start of the week, suggesting weaker demand.

ASIAN TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp is running a tender to buy crude loading Sept. 13-22, a trader said. The tender, which is open to some West African grades, closes on July 21. (Reporting by Alex Lawler Additonal reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman)

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...