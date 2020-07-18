Nigeria, other countries consider WASSCE postponement

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated on Friday that a dialogue regarding the postponement of the West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has started among the counties involved, Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

The Minister confirmed four countries are contemplating a new date for this year’s WASSCE, which Nigeria already withdrawn from.

He said, “We met WAEC on Monday, and (we) have agreed to further consult with four other countries on a new examination date.”

However, reaction from WAEC regarding the issue has not be been confirmed as no word has been heard from their spokesperson, Damian ojijeogu.

This year’s examination was originally postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier slated to begin in May as a result of schools being shut down across countries.

WAEC also suspended its 68th Annual Council meeting slated for 23-27 March 2020 in Liberia.

