Kogi Govt. to establish rice mill in Ibaji LGA to honour late lawmaker

By Friday Idacaba

Ejule-Ojebe (Kogi), July 18, 2020 Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has promised to establish a rice mill in Ibaji Local Government Area of the state in honour late John Abbah, a legislator from the area.

Bello made the promise in Ejule-Ojebe, the hometown of late Abbah (APC-Ibaji), during the funeral service of the lawmaker who died on June 24.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, said one of the wishes and dreams of the deceased before his untimely demise, was to establish a rice mill in Ibaji.

He said that the dream would be made a reality soon, as he described late Abbah as a legislator that had passion for the development of his constituency.

Bello further directed the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh, to submit the blueprint of the proposed rice mill project to the state Executive Council, for deliberation.

The governor implored the people to live in peace so as to allow room for development, pointing out that where there was spillage of blood, development could hardly be guaranteed.

He urged the children of the deceased lawmaker to take solace in the “fatherhood of God” and promised to support them to fulfill their aspirations.

The governor also enjoined the community to transfer the love they had for late Abbah to his children.

The Speaker of the state assembly, Mathew Kolawole, said death was inevitable and urged all to live exemplary and righteous life.

He said humanity should prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ

According to him, politicians are already jostling to replace the late Abbah and expressed his wish that they could serve diligently as the deceased did, when given the mandate.

“Can they be transparent and compassionate as he was?

“My constituents are proud of sending me to represent them in the assembly just as the Ibaji constituents are proud of late John Abba,” he said.

In his homily, Pastor John Dighndak of Living Faith Church, Kubwa, Abuja, described death as a transition to eternity and enjoined the children and the people not to mourn but celebrate the deceased.

According to him, the late Abbah is resting with God having done good on earth.

