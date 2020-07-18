Kaduna State civil servants to resume Monday

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna July 18, 2020 Kaduna State Government has directed its civil servants to report to work on Monday, after working for over three months from home.

This followed the review of the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, which quarantined all residents on March 26.

The directive in a circular by Ibrahim Jere, Permanent Secretary, office of the Head of Service was made available to the Newsmen on Saturday.

Jere stated that different category of workers would work in different days of the week, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

He said that all Permanent Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Executives of Agencies and Parastatals as well as Directors would work from Monday to Friday.

He further stated that officers on Grade Level 14 and above would work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level seven to 13 would work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

The permanent secretary also said that in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, visitors would be restricted from offices.

”The order will be enforced by assigning staff officers to identify their staff at the entrance gate from 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.’’ he said.

Jere pointed out that COVID-19 prevention protocols would be strictly complied with by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as all arms of government.

The COVID-19 protocols include social distancing at work places, subjecting all workers to temperature checks at the entrance of the MDAs, observing respiratory hygiene and hand washing.

