Imo COVID-19 Taskforce warns security agents against extortion of citizens

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, July 17, 2020 The Chairman, Imo COVID-19 Taskforce, Prof. Maurice Iwu, has warned security agents in the state allegedly extorting citizens who violated COVID-19 directives, to desist from such or be charged for criminal act.

Iwu, in press statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Owerri, said such activity should be stopped immediately.

According to him, the taskforce has in no time given such an order.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, groups and touts have been going round the state extorting money from citizens of the state in the guise that they are members of Imo COVID-19 Taskforce.

“Let me make it categorically clear that there is no time Imo COVID-19 Taskforce directed anyone, group or organisation to overtly or covertly embark on collecting money from any individual, group or company in the state.

“The taskforce uses this medium to inform the citizens not to allow anyone in the guise of Imo COVID-19 Taskforce to dupe or extort them of their hard earned money, we did not in a any way authorise this act,” he warned.

Iwu advised the people to continue keeping the rules that would help in the containment of COVID-19 spread, reminding citizens of the continuous use of face masks, washing of hands with running water and hand sanitizer.

