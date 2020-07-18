FG assures Zamfara’s poor, vulnerable people of fairness in palliative

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, July 18, 2020 The Federal Government on Saturday assured Zamfara residents of fairness in distribution of palliatives it donated to the state.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, gave the assurance in Gusau on Saturday while inspecting the storage of the items donated to the state.

The Federal Government brought 104 trailers laden with food items and 29,800 bags of fertilisers to be distributed to communities affected by armed banditry in the state.

The minister said that a committee comprising both State and Federal Government officials would be set up to monitor the distribution exercise.

“We are very optimistic that these interventions will get to the targeted beneficiaries.

“As you can see, the Federal Government is very committed to supporting states affected by either armed banditry or insurgency in the country.

“One of such support is what we have currently brought to Zamfara. We have just brought palliatives for onward distribution to the affected communities.

“We brought these palliatives and other interventions to cushion the effects of banditry and insurgency on the poor and vulnerable people in the state,” the minister said.

