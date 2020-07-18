Enugu records 29 new cases of COVID-19

By Maureen Ojinaka

Enugu, July 17, 2020 The Enugu State Government on Friday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number in the state to 560.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, disclosed in a statement that the ministry confirmed the 29 new cases in the update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He gave the number of confirmed patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment as 214 while 330 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests which came out as negative.

“The number of cases on treatment —- 214, number of cases discharged —- 330, and number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths —— 16,’’ Obi said.

He advised the public to adhere to all NCDC precautionary measures to stay safe, saying “COVID-19 is real”.

The commissioner urged residents to call 08182555550, 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010 if they develop symptoms or know anyone who might have developed symptoms.

