CSOs to partner Kajuru council on local govt. reforms

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, July 18, 2020 Some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have pledged to partner Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State to strengthen implementation and sustenance of ongoing reforms in the council.

The CSOs made the pledge in a communique issued in Kaduna on Saturday at the end of the Local Government Accountability Mechanism Series with the Executive Chairman of the LGA, Mr Cafra Caino.

The series had as its theme, “Covid-19: Local Government Response, Recovery and Accountability.

The communique was jointly signed by Mr Yusuf Goje of the Coalition of Associations for Leadership, Peace, Empowerment and Development, Mr Ehis Agbon, the Executive Producer and Presenter, Ground Zero Radio Show, and Ms Gloria Bulus, Founder, Bridge That Gap.

The CSOs noted that the council had expressed willingness to ensure the institutionalisation and sustenance of the local government accountability mechanism.

The organisations also acknowledged that the council had initiated e-governance in the day-to-day running of its activities to ensure the sustenance of service-delivery.

They equally noted that the LGA was also in the process of putting together a long-term Development Plan in line with the state government priorities and vision.

The CSOs commended the executive chairman for the move and pledged to engage the council to ensure effective implementation of the reforms and LGA’s Accountability Mechanism Action Plan.

They also pledged to partner with the council in Risk Communication on COVID-19, escalating suspected cases and contact tracing.

“We are also aware that the local government area is faced with the twin challenge of checking the spread of COVID-19 and insecurity.

“Although, the LGA has not recorded any case of COVID-19, civil society actors will work with the council to ensure effective citizen’s engagement on adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

“This is crucial during the 2021 Community Development Charter (CDC) and entire 2021 budget process,” they said.

They lauded the council’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan, which was hinged on strengthening and expanding partnership with the Federal and state Governments, private sector, and CSOs.

They also applauded the steps taken by the LGA to reach out to Kayit Tours to revive the council’s tourism and hospitality sector as part of COVID-19 recovery plan.

“We are also happy that the council also pledged to work with the Network of Civil Society in Environment to support hazard profiling in the area,” they added.

