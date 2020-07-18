COVID-19: Makinde inaugurates another isolation centre in Awe, near Oyo town

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, July 17, 2920 Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Friday inaugurated another COVID-19 isolation centre in Awe, near Oyo town, Afijio Local Government Area.

Makinde gave details of the inauguration in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, on Friday in Ibadan.

The governor, represented at the inauguration by Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the deputy governor, said the inauguration of the centre was government’s commitment to mitigating COVID-19 impact.

He said that his administration would continue to revamp the health sector, stressing the need to remodel health facilities in all nooks and crannies of the state.

He further said that the isolation centre was modelled to the standard of a cottage primary health centre and would be made to serve the purpose once the virus was defeated.

According to him, the centre will cater for the well-being of the citizens and residents of all the four local government areas in Oyo town.

”The isolation centre is necessary to curb the spread of the virus among the people in the community,” the governor said.

He called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the government to ensure effective service in healthcare delivery.

On COVID-19, Makinde said that contact tracing and active case searching have been set in motion.

He urged all residents to take responsibility and necessary precautions while adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Dr Bashir Bello, State’s Commissioner for Health, said that plans were ongoing to site isolation centres in all parts of the state, especially in Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa.

According to Bello, after the first confirmed case of the virus in the state, the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre and the Agbami Isolation Centre, in Ibadan, have been inaugurated to aide COVID-19 containment efforts.

