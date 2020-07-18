Children’s Parliament urges govt to include sex education, reproductive health in schools’ curricula

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, July 18, 2020 Oyo State Children’s Parliament has called on government at all levels to include sex education and reproductive health in schools’ curricula.

Miss Daniella Kolade, the Speaker, made the call when she visited Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in his office on Friday.

According to her, introduction of sex education in the curricular will help reduce incidences of rape, domestic violence, unwanted pregnancies, spread of sexually transmitted diseases and sexual abuse of children in the country.

“I want the government to help us (children) in our various aspects of life, so that these molesters that are everywhere in the world will not kill or stop us from being the bright leaders that we are supposed to be tomorrow,” she said.

Kolade urged parents to allow their wards have access to sex education to prevent them from being fed with wrong information concerning sex from other sources.

Olaleye in his remarks, appreciated Kolade for the visit, reiterating the commitment of the Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration to the protection of the rights of all children.

“For children in this state, this government will protect them whether you are in private or public schools. You will be protected by the government and the machinery of the law.

“And the Child Rights Law will be effectively utilised to deal with any criminal action against our children in Oyo State,” he said.

He assured her that the ministry would also support children in the state to speak out their minds on issues germane to their welfare and promote a bright future for them.

Olaleye equally promised that sex education would be included in the schools’ curricular as requested by the speaker.

Also, Alhaja Faosat Sanni, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, said her ministry has set stiffer penalty for sexual offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

Sanni, who was represented by Mr Niyi Adeyemo, the Deputy Director of Child Welfare, enjoined all parents to cooperate with the government in promoting a conducive environment for the children who are future leaders.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Kolade’s schoolmates, her mother, Mrs. Sandra Kolade, officials of the ministry of education and those of the ministry of women affairs.

