Benue First Lady advises youths to be creative, innovative

By Nicholas Dechi

Makurdi, July 18, 2020 Dr Eunice Ortom, the wife of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, on Saturday called on youths in the state to be more creative and innovative in order to become financially self-reliant.

Ortom gave the advice in Makurdi during the presentation of a film against rape titled “Game Up” which was produced by Mr Conan Anyamikegh.

The Benue First Lady was represented at the occasion by Mrs Ladi Ajene, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sport.

She advised youths against waiting for white collar jobs which were increasingly becoming scarce, but to venture into other legitimate endeavours that would enable them to make a living.

The governor’s wife commended Anyamikegh and his crew for producing the film against rape, a crime she said had become rampant in the country.

“One out of every four women or girls are sexually abused or raped on daily basis.

“This ugly trend has to stop. This film will go a long way to educate women and girls on what to do when they fall victims,” Orthom said.

Speaking in her capacity as the commissioner for youth and sport, Ajene said that the ministry would support any innovative or creative young person to develop his or her talent.

“Gov. Samuel Ortom is poised to support youths to grow; so, any youth that brings up an idea that is genuine and aimed at proffering solution to the society’s challenges will be supported.

“Rape is a menace. I encourage all and sundry to keep singing the song until it is eliminated,” she said.

Dr Victoria Daaor, the Guest Speaker, noted that Gender Based Violence (GBV) cut across both sexes and not limited to females, and called on all to join hand and fight against it.

Mr Wilfred Bula, the Chairman of the occasion, advocated stiffer penalties for rapists.

NAN reports that the production of the film was co-sponsored by FIDA Nigeria, Benue, Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, Young Lawyers Forum, Makurdi Branch, and Benue State University Alumni Association (BSUAA).

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...