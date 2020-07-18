Association urges Nasarawa Govt to rehabilitate GSS Aloce

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa Eggon (Nasarawa State), July 18, 2020 The Old Boys Association of the Government Secondary School Aloce, Nasarawa State, has urged the state government to rehabilitate the school to enhance access to quality education.

Mr Monday Pius, the Chairman of Class 2000 of the school, made the call on Saturday at the investiture of the school signboard on Saturday.

Pius said the rehabilitation of the school was imperative to address deplorable state of infrastructure and educational facilities.

He noted that the renovation work would not only improve on the standard of education but also project the school positively.

“Set 2000 of the school produced a school signboard as we continue to add value to the development of our alma mater and humanity.

“We commend Gov. Abdullahi Sule for given attention to the education sector and we hope the tempo would be sustenaned.

“The deplorable nature of the school is unfortunate. The rehabilitation is imperative to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning,” he said..

Pius restated the commitment of the association to collaborate with spirited individuals and development organisations, to support government’s policies and programmes aimed at reinvigorating the education sector.

He also called on members of the Old Boys Association to contribute to the development of the school and the society.

