AbdulRazaq pledgess to revamp Kwara economy through agriculture

By Abiodun Esan

Florin, July 18, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has promised to revamp the economy of the state through massive investment in agriculture.

The governor made this promise on Saturday in Ilorin in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye.

Ajakaye quoted the governor as making the promise when he held a virtual meeting with the team working on the master-plan for the revamping of agriculture in the state.

“Revamping Kwara’s economy through agricultural development is one of my campaign promises.

“I am glad that we are taking steps and setting the right foundation for this with the Kwara State Agricultural Master-plan.

“I have just had a robust engagement with government stakeholders and the team reviewing the Kwara State Agricultural Master-plan; an inclusive and holistic roadmap that will set Kwara on path of economic prosperity.

“This Master-plan is unique because it reflects the interests of all players in the agriculture subsector in Kwara, ranging from farmers’ cooperatives, agro-allied industries, livestock farmers’ groups and unions, regulators, and financial institutions,” AbdulRazaq said.

He said the document evolved from a robust data gathering process which saw the government team consulting widely with various stakeholders.

“We facilitated a robust data gathering engagement all through the 16 local governments to ensure issues facing stakeholders in the agriculture sector in Kwara are properly documented and addressed,” he said.

According to the governor, the programmes would be built on six comprehensive pillars such as crop production, livestock production, value chain, access to market, finance and cross cutting areas.

“I am confident that the master-plan will deliver decent jobs, especially for youths and women in Kwara.

“This will ensure food security and improved livelihood for smallholder farmers, accelerate rural development, and position Kwara as a model state for agricultural development,” he said.

AbdulRazaq said the government would align with global, regional and local partners such as development agencies, multinational companies, commodity trading companies and agro-allied industries.

The governor listed institutions the government would collaborate with to include funding institutions, national governments through their embassies, research institutes and other key partners towards the implementation of the Master-plan after unveiling it.

“I appreciate all the government stakeholders and our partners for their relentless efforts in developing this inclusive plan,” AbdulRazaq said.

