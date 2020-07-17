UNFPA advocates regular wearing of facemask to reduce COVID-19 speed

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, July 17, 2020 The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has advocated appropriate and regular wearing of facemask by people at all times as a measure in reducing the spread of Coronavirus.

Mrs Mariama Darboe, the Programme Coordinator/Head of Kaduna office made the call while donating personal protective equipment comprising facemasks and hand sanitisers to the Kaduna state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, ASC, Orndiir Terzungwe, revealed in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

The programme coordinator described the presentation as symbolic and appreciated the good work being done by the corps in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Darboe further explained that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), were aimed at protecting personnel of the corps and residents from the ravaging effects of the pandemic, stressing that the pandemic is real.

She strengthened the need for regular hand washing, constant use of face mask, hand sanitizers and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Responding, State NSCDC Commandant, Mr Babangida Dutsinma described the donation as timely, adding that the gesture will spur the officers and men to put in their best.

