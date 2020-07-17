Police on trail of alleged fugitive in foiled Delta robbery says CP

By Edeki Igafe

Warri (Delta), July 17, 2020 The Police Command in Delta has started a manhunt for an alleged robbery suspect who escaped after a failed robbery attempt in Ughelli North Local Government area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, told newsmen that the operatives of the command were on trail of the fugitive.

Inuwa said that a second suspect was beaten to death by a mob.

He said that the two-man robbery gang went on an operation and in the process one was caught and beaten to near unconsciousness by the mob.

“Two suspected armed robbers went to rob and one of them was caught by an angry mob.

“Policemen met him seriously beaten and injured. So, they took him to hospital and on the way, the armed robbery suspect died.

“The deceased suspect was caught with a cut-to-size double barrel gun. We are on the trail of the second suspect,” Inuwa said.

An eyewitness said that the incident happened on Thursday on Aroh road in Ughelli North as the suspects attempted to rob a man identified simply as Atarhe.

“The robbery suspects were chased by the residents and in the process, the deceased suspect was apprehended and seriously beaten before the arrival of policemen at the scene.

“The deceased suspect was being rushed to the hospital by the police when he gave up the ghost on the way,” the source said.

