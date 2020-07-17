Ohanaeze congratulates Prof. Egbu, first black UK varsity VC

By Stanley Nwanosik

Enugu, July 17, 2020 The President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has congratulated Prof. Charles Egbu on his appointment as the first black Vice Chancellor of a United Kingdom university.

Egbu, an indigene of Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, was recently appointed the Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, a Catholic institution in the United Kingdom.

Nwodo gave the congratulatory message in a statement in Enugu on Friday.

He said that Egbu’s appointment bore eloquent testimony to the sterling qualities of Nigerian and other African scholars.

Nwodo said that Egbu’s emergence as the vice chancellor of such a hallowed institution in the UK demonstrated the abundance of first class academics in Nigeria.

The Ohaneze chief urged the professor to do the country proud.

“The recognition of Prof. Egbu at that high capacity was a fillip that came to Nigeria at a time she most needed it, when the image of the country had been devastated by corruption,’’ he said.

Nwodo congratulated the government and people of Anambra for producing the scholar of international repute, noting that the state also produced Dr Philip Emeagwali of the computer fame, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Chike Obi and Chimamanda Adichie, among others.

