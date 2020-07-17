Nsukka residents hail LG boss for releasing impounded motorcycles

By Hilary Akalugwu

Nsukka (Enugu State), July 17, 2020 Some residents of Nsukka town in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have applauded the council chairman, Mr Cosmas Ugwueze, for releasing all motorcycles impounded by the Council.

The seisures were carried out by the Counci’s Taskforce on Obstruction over some time.

Ugwueze had on Wednesday, after disbanding the Taskforce, directed that all motorcycles impounded and vehicle number plates seized be released to their owners unconditionally.

Residents in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nsukka on Friday commended the new chairman for the directive, describing it as a good start, cheering news and a welcome development.

Mr Theo Ogbonna, a commercial bus driver, said what Ugwueze did was commendable and first of its kind in the history of Nsukka LG.

“The new council chairmen has started on very good note and will enjoy maximum support of residents.

“Not only that he directed the released of impounded motorcycles and seized number plates, he also disbanded the task force on obstruction that intimidated, harassed and exploited residents.

“If the new chairman continues this way, his administration will be one of the best and will bring a new sigh of relief to many people,” he said.

Mrs Esther Okoro, a civil servant, said: “what the council boss did is an indication that his administration will protect the poor in the society and has not come to the council to enrich himself at the expense of residents.

“I commend Nsukka LG chairman for having the political will to issue that directive that will help to mitigate the suffering of some residents.

“I urge the chairman to go beyond issuing the directive but ensure the directive is carried out religiously.”

Okoro, however, urged motorcycle riders and other road users in Nsukka town and environs to reciprocate this gesture by exhibiting maturity in parking their vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles properly on the roads.

“Residents should not because the chairman has disbanded the task force on obstruction then start parking recklessly and at unauthorised places,” she said.

Mr Joseph Ugwu a motorcycle rider applauded the Chairman for having the welfare of motorcyclists and other residents at heart.

“This is the first time a council chairman in Nsukka has given motorcycle riders whom many people have no regard for a sense of belonging.

“Initially, when I heard the directive of Ugwueze that impounded motorcycles and seized vehicle number plates should be released to their owners unconditionally I thought it was mere political statement.

“Until I saw some of my friends whose motorcycles were impounded go to Nsukka council secretariat and collect their motorcycles free of charge,” he said.

It would be recalled that Ugwueze, who was Vice-chairman of Nsukka LGA, was sworn-in as substantive chairman of the council on June 29, by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to replace Mr Patrick Omeje, the former chairman, who died on June 16.

