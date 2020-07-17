NDE to train 100 youths in agriculture in Yobe

By Nabilu Balarabe

Damaturu, July 17,2020 National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on Friday says it will soon commence training of 100 youths in various agricultural produce under the directorate’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme.

Alhaji Mohammed Alka, NDE’s spokesman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu that the scheme would be handled by the agency’s Rural Employment Promotion Department.

He said the youths, irrespective of their qualifications would be trained in poultry, horticulture and livestock fattening

Alka said the duration of the training would be three months, adding that monthly stipend of N2,000 would be paid to each of the youth for transportation within the period.

The spokesman said the youths would be exposed to theoretical aspect of the training in the first month, while the second and third months would be for practical.

He said the agency had already arranged for the practical with some well-established commercial farms in the state.

Alka said that certificate would be issued to the youths at the end of the training and they could apply for farm attendants or apply for soft loans to start their small farm houses.

He advised the youths to take the training seriously in order to become self-reliant.

