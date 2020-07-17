Nasarawa Govt committed to reducing rural dwellers’ plight – official

Wamba (Nasarawa State) July 17, 2020 The Nasarawa State Community and Social Development Agency (NSCSDA) says the state government is determined to execute projects that would address the plight of rural dwellers.

Mr Benjamin Onawo, the Project Officer, Management Information System of the agency, gave the assurance on Friday while inspecting electricity and bridge construction projects at Angbo Community in Wamba LGA of the state.

He said that the agency was determined to improve the standard of living of residents of the state.

Onawo said that the projects, when completed, would boost socio-economic activities and the standard of living of residents of the area and the state at large.

He disclosed that his team was at the projects sites to assess the quality and level of work done so far, with the view to correcting any error if discovered.

He said that the aim was to justify efforts of the government in addressing the plight of rural dwellers.

According to him, the agency is saddled with the responsibilities of executing World Bank intervention projects across communities in the state.

“The mandate is to implement the World Bank Assisted Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP).

“The agency’s areas of intervention include electricity, boreholes, road construction, building of schools, hospitals and construction of bridges.

“This is to address the plight of rural dwellers across the state, thereby improve their standard of living.

“The ongoing electricity and bridge construction projects, when completed, will improve the standard of living of the people of this community and the state at large,” he said.

He said that the importance of electricity and bridge construction to societal development could not be overemphasised.

“The bridge will link the community with other communities in the area, thereby boosting agricultural activities in the area,” he added.

Onawo advised the benefitting community to work in synergy with contractors handling the projects to ensure quality work.

He gave assurance of the state government’s determination to continue to initiate people-oriented projects across communities for development to thrive.

Responding, Mr Idris Yakubu, the Chairman, Angbo Community Project Committee, thanked the World Bank and the state government for citing the two projects in the community.

He expressed the optimism that the projects, when completed, would boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the area

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...