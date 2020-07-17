LAWMA to pay premium on welfare, wellbeing of sweepers

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, July 17, 2020 The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has embarked on an audit exercise of sweepers in the state to enable the authority to pay premium on welfare and wellbeing of the sweepers.

Its Public Relations Officer, Mr Hakeem Akinleye, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Akinleye said that sweepers were critically important as frontliners in the management of waste, and in ensuring that Lagos and its environment remain squeaky clean.

According to him, the management of LAWMA is pleased to inform members of the public that, from Friday, July 17, 2020, every member under the “LAWMA CEO” programme will be insured.

He said that the insurance policy would cover amongst others, death while in active service, permanent disability and medical expenses.

“The LAWMA management, under the leadership of the Acting. Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, had resolved that the primary focus and mandate of the authority in managing and regulation of waste will not be compromised.

“Odumboni deployed the best global practices in achieving same, in line with the ‘THEMES’ agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment as well as the general wellbeing of Lagos Residents,” Akinleye said.

He, however, urged sweepers to contact their Regional Managers for further enquiries, claim process and clarity. (NAN).

