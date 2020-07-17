Lagos govt. rescues trafficked children, seals buildings in lekki.

On Thursday 16 July, the Lagos State Government rescued three trafficked children who worked as laborers at a construction site in the Lekki area of the state.

22 high rise buildings and four estates have been sealed due to non-compliance to quality assurance by the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory (LSMTL), who also achieved the freedom of the children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rescued children were from Benin Republic. Afolabi Abiodun, the General Manager of LSMTL, cautioned developers against child labour during the enforcement as it is considered child abuse, adding that those that continue with the act will be prosecuted.

The LSMTL manager later added “Look at the children, if we estimate, they are less than 10 years old. What will a 10-year-old be doing at a construction site.”

He revealed the enforcement was required to confirm the structural integrity of buildings, to curb the surge of building collapse in the state. He recommended owners of high rise buildings to conduct non-destructive tests every five years to confirm the structural stability of their properties.

The sealed building which is located near the popular 1004 Estate had been served notice earlier by the body which was ignored by the building developers. Ignoring notice as stated by the LSMTL boss is a usual response from property owners when a notice is served.

“What we have done here is partial sealing because we understanding that you must go in and out. Tell your engineer to bring evidence of all tests conducted to the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory”, he said.

Mr. Abiodun also confirmed some previously sealed sites used 10mm rods for columns of buildings where at least 16mm is required. He added that urgent tests needed to be carried out on some properties to avoid the risk of collapse as the laying of the wrong foundation is a common practice in the axis which is mainly wetlands.

The use of the right material and necessary soil test could prevent collapse, the LSMTL manager urged the public to ascertain the quality of their construction materials to prevent building collapse. “Property owners who did not ascertain the structural stability of their building risks sanctions”, he added.

on the other hand, some of the trafficked children working at the construction site told journalists they were working as bricklayers and painters. The daily wage of #400 per child was usually paid to their masters while remaining on-site to work.

