Kwara records 14 new cases of COVID-19

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, July 16, 2020 Kwara has recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 436, with 180 discharged and 14 deaths.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the state’s Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Thursday.

He stated that “with this, the state now has a total of 436 confirmed cases, out of which, 242 are active and 180 have recovered and discharged with 14 deaths.”

He urged the people to follow the COVID-19 protocols as the spread of the infection remained high.

